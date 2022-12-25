Princely Family reveals glam Christmas card for 2022

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and the twins have gathered around the tree for the annual Christmas portrait, “ending the year on a very, very high note”, according to the Prince.

The annual Christmas card photo, starring Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, shows a smiling Princely Family elegantly dressed and posing in a front of a very large Christmas tree. It was shot by Palace photographer Eric Mathon.

The portrait marks the return of a glamourous family tradition that was halted last year while Princess Charlene was in recovery for health complications associated with a severe ENT infection that she sustained in South Africa. The Christmas card portrait in 2021 featured an artist’s painting of the Princely family (see gallery below).

But as this family picture shows, the Princess has returned to full public duty this year, participating in numerous events including the annual gift giving party at the Palace and the Red Cross 40th anniversary of Prince Albert’s presidency party.

In an interview this week with People, Prince Albert said: “I’m really proud of my wife, Charlene’s doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she’s been active in any number of different events. Charlene’s engaging more in public life and looking after things that she’s passionate about.”

He added, “She’s really enjoying doing things together with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, very high note. We’re truly thrilled about how things are.”

The text accompanying the Christmas card reads: “My family joins me in wishing you peace and joy for Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023” in English, French and Monegasque.

See Princely Family Christmas cards from past years below…