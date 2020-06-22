Princess’ Foundation raises money for Covid vaccine

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans have raised €21,500 to support medical research in the fight against Covid-19 and efforts to make a vaccination accessible to all.

On Saturday 13th June, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were joined by their children Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at the Automobile Club of Monaco to cheer on the #54 StrongTogether team, representing the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

“These 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans have proven the successful combination of competition, passion and generosity,” said Princess Charlene. “My Foundation, with the StrongTogether car driven by Francesco Castellacci, Felipe Massa, Giancarlo Fisichella and Tony Mella for this unprecedented race, is committed to supporting medical research in the fight against Covid-19. We were also able to count on your mobilisation, your generosity, you the spectators, partners, organisers. Thank you all, with a special mention of course for the crew of the Strong Together car, which finished 8th in its category.”

Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, added: “The spirit of the 24 Hours of Le Mans can only radiate through relays – relays taken by drivers, relays between engineers and mechanics, relays between new technologies and the future of the automobile … Sharing and exchanging are the values ​​of our discipline. This 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans could not take place with a different philosophy and this call for donations during 24 Hours, initiated by Princess Charlene of Monaco, was obvious of the bond which links Le Mans and Monaco, in the history of motorsport. I sincerely thank all the donors.”

All of the €21,500 raised will be donated to Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance – an international organisation created in 2000 which provides universal access to vaccination without discrimination.

These funds will complement the contribution made by the Principality of Monaco as part of the ‘Coronavirus Global Response’ initiative by the Commission European of which Prince Albert II took part on 4th May.

© Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier

