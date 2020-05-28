Weather
21 ° C
21°C
14°C
Sunny
Thursday, May 28, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Princess Stéphanie boosts morale at testing centre

Princess Stéphanie boosts morale at testing centre

By Cassandra Tanti - May 28, 2020

Princess Stéphanie is the latest high-profile Monegasque to visit a Covid-19 screening centre to show her support for the people behind Monaco’s mass testing programme.

Princess Stéphanie visited the volunteers of the Léo Férré screening centre on Wednesday, paying particular attention to her team of volunteers from Fight Aids Monaco. The group has been mobilised alongside the Monaco Red Cross for more than two weeks, taking blood samples as part of a country-wide Covid-19 screening campaign.

The Princess was welcomed by Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger and other elected officials, as well as Frédéric Platini, Secretary of the Monaco Red Cross.

Saturday 30th May marks the final day of phase one of the campaign, during which the government is hoping to have achieved widespread testing among the population of over 38,500 people.

The Principality’s employees will be the focus of the second round, as well as those individuals who were not able to get tested during phase one.

 

Photos: Copyright Nébinger / Vitali

 

Read more:

Prince takes antibody test in solidarity

National Council personally thanks testing team

 

Photos: Copyright Nébinger / Vitali

shares
SHARE
Previous articleConnections to nine EU cities in June
Next articleProperty sales over €10m increase by 64%

Editors pics

May 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Property sales over €10m increase by 64%

The number of high-value property sales – those over €10 million - more than doubled in 2019 as Monaco maintained its position as the most expensive luxury residential market in the world.

0
May 22, 2020 | Local News

ISM adds career-related diploma to IB programme

Come the next academic year, the ISM will be offering an exciting new diploma for students wishing to pursue career-related learning.

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Final push to pull Monaco out of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and cultural institutions are set to reopen in Monaco on 2nd June, as the government prepares to initiate phase three of its deconfinement plan.

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Guillaume Rose: “This is not a financial crisis”

In an interview with Monaco Life, the CEO of the Monaco Economic Board talks about why he is so optimistic about the Principality’s economic recovery in a post-Covid world.

0

daily

May 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Princess Stéphanie boosts morale at testing centre

Cassandra Tanti

Princess Stéphanie is the latest high-profile Monegasque to visit a Covid-19 screening centre to show her support for the people behind Monaco’s mass testing programme.

0
May 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Connections to nine EU cities in June

Cassandra Tanti

Nice Côte d’Azur is set to reopen flights to nine European cities in June as the airport initiates a progressive resumption of flights within the week.

0
May 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco signs pact to protect cultural heritage sites

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has agreed to co-fund the protection of two key heritage sites - the Raqqa museum in northeastern Syria, and the Saint-Antoine de Deddé church in Lebanon.

0
May 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

National Council personally thanks testing team

Cassandra Tanti

National Council President Stéphane Valeri has visited the Grimaldi Forum to thank the team behind the screening campaign, while also encouraging more people to take the Covid-19 antibody test. 

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs. Dec 7 – Just Published by...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 7 December, 8.30 pm, Théâtre Princesse Grace Vient de paraître (Just Published) by Edouard Bourdet in association with the Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation Information: +377 93 25 32 27

Luxury goods market set to contract up...

Faced with a global collapse driven by lockdowns and the shutdown of tourism in all key markets, the luxury industry faces a challenge like never before.