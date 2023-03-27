Priority vehicles only: Service stations in Nice and Cannes given strict designation amid worsening fuel shortages

The ongoing fuel shortages felt across France have prompted local authorities in Nice and Cannes to close two service stations to all but priority vehicles.

The Total Relais Parc Impérial station located at 29 bis Avenue Paul Arène in Nice and the Total Relais Cannes Riou station at 57 Boulevard du Riou in Cannes have been strictly reserved for “priority” professions.

Those able to use these two service stations include: health care workers; public service workers such as those working in civil security, the police, the gendarmerie and customs ; maintenance and safety operators for Enedis, RTE and EDF; La Poste; funeral services; and taxis.

The decree will remain in place until Wednesday 29th March, but could be extended if needed.

40% of the filling stations in the Alpes-Maritimes are currently experiencing total or partial shortages. Refuelling limits have already been set for the general public.

