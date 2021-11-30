Weather
12 ° C
12°C
3°C
Sunny Intervals
Thursday, December 2, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

30 Covid cases 1 Dec, 9 hospitalised - 2 residents, 1 in ICU, 136 home monitored, 3,610 recoveries, 36 deaths, 454 incidence rate

Rapidly rising Covid cases in Monaco

Rapidly rising Covid cases in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - November 30, 2021

The incidence rate in Monaco has hit an all-time high of 454, surpassing the neighbouring French department of the Alpes Maritimes. Hospitalisations are, however, remaining stable.

After months of falling Covid rates, November has seen a rapid rise in the number of cases in Monaco.

A spike in the weekly incidence rate, released by the government every Monday, was anticipated given the record number of daily positive cases Monaco has seen over the past seven days.

However, an incidence rate of 454 is still very alarming.

Of the 5,450 PCR and antigen tests conducted on residents and non-residents of the Principality between 22nd and 28th November, 4.86% came back positive, an unprecedented figure for Monaco.

Meanwhile, the incidence rate in the Alpes-Maritimes, which has consistently been higher than Monaco since the start of the health crisis, sits at 354.

Thanks to France and Monaco’s high vaccination rates, fewer patients are becoming seriously ill, however. There are nine Covid patients being cared for at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, two of whom are residents, plus two non-residents in ICU.

So what is driving the surge?

The Monaco government doesn’t provide a breakdown in age of positive cases so it is hard to determine if the spike is partly attributable to children, as is the case in France. The single biggest increase in the neighbouring republic has been in the six-10 age group, which has seen a 150% increase in the incidence rate in a week. Like in Monaco, children in this age group do not yet qualify for a vaccine, a decision which both governments are reviewing.

Weather also plays a major factor, say the experts, as it drives people indoors where they socialise with friends and family and the virus is more easily spread.

The six-month ‘vaccine fade effect’ is also taking hold Monaco, so the government is urging everyone aged 12 and over to get their booster shots.

The government reacts

The Prince’s government announced on Friday that it would tighten some restrictions in view of the rapidly rising incidence rate, which stood at 54 at the beginning of November.

Masks are once again required outdoors at all times throughout the Principality, PCR test validity has been reduced from 72 to 24 hours, working from home is again “highly recommended”, a ban has been reintroduced for standing cocktails and “dancing” in establishments, and masks are required for indoor sports at schools.

The government says it is doing everything it can do prevent another lockdown in the Principality.

 

SEE ALSO:

Masks outdoors, no dancing, health pass for terraces

Omicron has arrived

IMSEE reveals real vaccination situation in Monaco

 

Photo by Cassandra Tanti, Monaco Life

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBeking unites cycling fans for unique festival
Next articleFestival of Stars finale: an exquisite celebration of SBM fine dining

Editors pics

October 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco relaxes some Covid restrictions

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors except in highly populated areas. The government has also announced that people over 65 can receive a third dose of the Covid vaccine.

0
September 2, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS Series: The Superyacht Broker

Key to the success of the Monaco Yacht Show are the guys that shake down the deals and act as the bridge between the buyer and the seller - The Brokers. Meet Patrick Coote.

0
July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
June 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Population urged to take part in major Covid study

Monaco has launched a large-scale epidemiological study to determine how much of the population is protected against Covid-19, and free antibody tests are part of the programme.

0

daily

November 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Rapidly rising Covid cases in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The incidence rate in Monaco has hit an all-time high of 454, surpassing the neighbouring French department of the Alpes Maritimes. Hospitalisations are, however, remaining stable.

0
November 29, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

IMSEE reveals real vaccination situation in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

As the world braces itself for the latest Covid mutation and a fifth wave, vaccinations are more important than ever in the fight against serious illness and death. So, where is the Principality in its campaign?

0
November 29, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Omicron has arrived

Stephanie Horsman

The new Omicron variant of the Covid virus, originally spotted in South Africa, has reached France, but is it really something to be worried about?

0
November 29, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

CSM professor awarded for lifesaving research in cell therapy

Cassandra Tanti

Prof. Eliane Gluckman has received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her therapy research that's led to the life-saving treatment of children with leukemia or life-threatening hereditary diseases.

0
MORE STORIES

Results are in on satisfaction survey

In October and November, nearly 4,000 people responded to a call to give their opinions on the quality of life in the Principality, and it’s no great surprise that traffic and construction noise were tops on the list of complaints.

The survey was organised by the National Council and revealed that over 80% of participants think that noise pollution is a significant problem, be it from road traffic, especially of the two-wheeled variety, construction sites, or just the general noise of daily life on the streets.  

Respondents also think driving in Monaco is increasingly challenging. 83% report having trouble getting around by car on a regular basis, whilst 89% say vehicle travel has become harder full stop. The possible solutions mentioned by those asked were to limit the number of vehicles entering the Principality, creating car parks at the entry points to the city, and making road improvements for two-wheeled vehicles.

Pedestrians, on the other hand, are finding their lot vastly improved, with 70% stating so.

Transportation options in the Principality elicit strong sentiments and unambiguous expectations. Over half of those polled would take the bus more often if it were free, and 71% believe that only residents and those working in Monaco should be able to get a free ride. Test runs by the National Council for free bus services are soon to conducted on one of the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) lines, which would encourage those who may not otherwise take public transport to do so.

One in four are very willing to use Monabike, especially if improvements such as more designated bike lanes are created and the enforcement of helmet wearing is implemented for the safety of bikers.  

People were also concerned with a few health-related matters, though quality of care was not one of them. These thoughts were more along the lines of the impact of 5G on health and topics concerning living environments, such as water quality.

Overall, the news is good for Monaco’s quality of life. Despite the things that people would like changed, almost everyone is united in saying that life is good compared to so many other places in the world, with 90% asking for the adoption of a plan to maintain the lifestyle already enjoyed. This, the National Council asserted, is now a top priority.

The breakdown of respondents to the poll was 70% Monegasque, 21% residents and 9% commuters.

 

 

France drops curfew and mandatory mask-wearing outdoors

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday, while the curfew will be dropped completely come this Sunday.