Rapidly rising Covid cases in Monaco

The incidence rate in Monaco has hit an all-time high of 454, surpassing the neighbouring French department of the Alpes Maritimes. Hospitalisations are, however, remaining stable.

After months of falling Covid rates, November has seen a rapid rise in the number of cases in Monaco.

A spike in the weekly incidence rate, released by the government every Monday, was anticipated given the record number of daily positive cases Monaco has seen over the past seven days.

However, an incidence rate of 454 is still very alarming.

Of the 5,450 PCR and antigen tests conducted on residents and non-residents of the Principality between 22nd and 28th November, 4.86% came back positive, an unprecedented figure for Monaco.

Meanwhile, the incidence rate in the Alpes-Maritimes, which has consistently been higher than Monaco since the start of the health crisis, sits at 354.

Thanks to France and Monaco’s high vaccination rates, fewer patients are becoming seriously ill, however. There are nine Covid patients being cared for at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, two of whom are residents, plus two non-residents in ICU.

So what is driving the surge?

The Monaco government doesn’t provide a breakdown in age of positive cases so it is hard to determine if the spike is partly attributable to children, as is the case in France. The single biggest increase in the neighbouring republic has been in the six-10 age group, which has seen a 150% increase in the incidence rate in a week. Like in Monaco, children in this age group do not yet qualify for a vaccine, a decision which both governments are reviewing.

Weather also plays a major factor, say the experts, as it drives people indoors where they socialise with friends and family and the virus is more easily spread.

The six-month ‘vaccine fade effect’ is also taking hold Monaco, so the government is urging everyone aged 12 and over to get their booster shots.

The government reacts

The Prince’s government announced on Friday that it would tighten some restrictions in view of the rapidly rising incidence rate, which stood at 54 at the beginning of November.

Masks are once again required outdoors at all times throughout the Principality, PCR test validity has been reduced from 72 to 24 hours, working from home is again “highly recommended”, a ban has been reintroduced for standing cocktails and “dancing” in establishments, and masks are required for indoor sports at schools.

The government says it is doing everything it can do prevent another lockdown in the Principality.

SEE ALSO:

Masks outdoors, no dancing, health pass for terraces

Omicron has arrived

IMSEE reveals real vaccination situation in Monaco

Photo by Cassandra Tanti, Monaco Life