Screening hits record high

Monaco recorded 40 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest count yet, putting the Principality above 1,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

The government revealed in it’s daily Covid count on Thursday that the number of coronavirus cases in Monaco had grown to 1,018 – 40 more than the previous day.

The number of people being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre is 26. That is made up of 18 patients in standard care, nine of whom are residents.

In addition, eight people including four residents are being treated in intensive care.

The increase coincides with 20 new recoveries, which now stands at 793.

Meanwhile, 149 people are being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre, which medically supports patients with mild symptoms who are in self-confinement.

Thursday marks a steady increase in the number of Covid cases in the Principality, which hit 30 on Tuesday and 31 on Wednesday.

There have been four Covid-related deaths in Monaco since the outbreak, the latest being a 92-year-old resident on 2nd January.

