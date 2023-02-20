Skiing: Arnaud Alessandria’s season curtailed following accident

Monaco skier Arnaud Alessandria’s season has been brought to a premature end after he fractured his sacrum in the Super-G World Championships earlier this month.

Alessandria, who was Monaco’s flag-bearer at last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, fell at the beginning of his run in the Super-G event at Courchevel on 9th February. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble where initial tests revealed a fractured sacrum, which is a bone in the lower back.

Monaco’s record-breaking Olympian

Alessandria was Monaco’s only representative on the world circuit, but following further tests on the fracture last week, he revealed that he will miss the rest of the season. In a message posted on Instagram, the Olympian said: “Thank you to my sponsors, family, friends, staff and everyone for the support this winter. See you on the slopes next season.”

The 29-year-old made Monaco sporting history last winter. Prior to his departure for China, he told Monaco Life that he was aiming to finish in the top 30 in the men’s downhill, which he duly did (29th place). However, he surprised even himself when he finished 13th in the combined event, which made him the highest-ranked Monégasque skier in the Principality’s Olympic history.

However, Monaco’s record-breaking Olympian is now set for a spell of rest and recuperation, and Alessandria’s focus will now turn to next winter’s exploits.

Photo by Monaco Olympic Committee