The Monaco Life Ski Report

One of the region’s ski resorts has already shut for the season, but there is the chance of some further snowfall this weekend, offering the chance of some spring skiing.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 39 ski slopes and 15 ski lifts open in Isola 2000. Despite the end of the skiing season appearing on the horizon, there is chance of further snowfall on Sunday.

Auron – There are currently 25 ski pistes and 15 ski lifts open at the resort, as levels of snow decrease.

Valberg – Due to the lack of snow, Valberg has now closed for the season.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is reporting 11 open runs and eight operating ski lifts, significantly down on last week. Temperatures are also expected to be high relative to French resorts, with highs of 14°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort, which lies less than an hour from the coast, continues to struggle with poor snowfall due to its location at a lower altitude than other south of France ski stations. However, it remains open and there are still six slopes that will be skiable this weekend, all of which are in close proximity to the village.

Val d’Allos – The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is starting to wind down, with 21 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 37 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest. A mixture of cloudy and sunny skies will give way to precipitation on Sunday, which could fall in the form of snow.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Photo by Fun Radio Côte d’Azur/Facebook