The Monaco Life Ski Report

As we head into April, the skiing season is drawing to an end. In Monaco Life’s last Ski Report of the season, we bring you the conditions across the region.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 36 ski slopes and 15 ski lifts open in Isola 2000. Despite the end of the skiing season appearing on the horizon, there is a chance of further snowfall next week. It will be cloudy with sunny spells throughout the weekend.

Auron – There are currently 21 ski pistes and 11 ski lifts open at the resort, as levels of snow decrease. There will be some strong winds, perhaps touching 45 km/h on Saturday.

Valberg – Due to the lack of snow, Valberg has now closed for the season.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort has currently closed all lifts and pistes, but they will reopen again this weekend before the end of the season. Temperatures are also expected to be high relative to French resorts, with highs of 13°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort has closed its slopes for the winter season.

Val d’Allos – The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is winding down, with 12 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 22 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest. Consistent with conditions throughout the region, there will be a mixture of cloudy and sunny skies. Despite entering into April, there is still up to 100cm of snow at higher level.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Photo by Fun Radio Côte d’Azur/Facebook