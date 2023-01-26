The Monaco Life Ski Report

There has been considerable snowfall this week, including one metre in just 24 hours at Isola 2000, however it isn’t all good news, with the risk of avalanches closing pistes in some resorts.

After a meagre start to the season, snow is now falling consistently and heavily in many of the region’s resorts. With low temperatures and sunny skies, there will be some optimal conditions this weekend, although at some resorts, the snowfall has caused some disruption.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 36 ski slopes and 13 ski lifts open in Isola 2000. It will be largely cloudy throughout the weekend with spells of sunshine. Temperatures are set to remain low this weekend with highs of 2°C and lows of -11°C. The Col de la Lombarde road is closed until further notice. Visitors can participate in a Street Jazz dance course on Sunday.

Auron – There are currently 39 ski pistes and 17 ski lifts open at the resort. Like in many resorts across the region, heavy snow has fallen over the course of the week, increasing the risk of avalanches, in turn leading to some pistes currently being closed. Consistent with the rest of the region, temperatures are expected to be low, as they were last week. In terms of access, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols and Route de la Lombarde are all closed for the winter season.

Valberg – There are 24 ski slopes and 11 ski lifts open. There has also been fresh snowfall in the resort this week, however, unlike elsewhere, this isn’t affecting the opening of pistes. As it is throughout the rest of the region, it will be a largely sunny weekend with some cloudy spells, especially on Friday. Temperatures will range from -3°C to 2°C.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is reporting 22 open runs and 11 ski lifts. Snow levels are improving in the resort. Conditions are expected to be largely overcast with spells of sunshine, and whilst temperatures will drop to lows of -4°C, it will be slightly milder than the other side of the border. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort, which lies less than an hour from the coast, continues to struggle with poor snowfall (around 15cm of hard snow) due to its location at a lower altitude than other south of France ski stations. Nevertheless, four lifts are up and running –Bambi, Ptit Loup, Deux Etoiles and Ecurueils – and three pistes close to the village are open to skiers.

Val d’Allos – Better news is to be had over in this Alpes-de-Haute-Provence ski area, where there is fresh snow to be enjoyed. Snowfall has continued this week in the resort and low temperatures mean great conditions for skiing. The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is running at almost complete capacity, with 25 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 58 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest.

Chamonix – Deeper into the Alps and a five-and-a-half-hour drive to the north of Monaco, the resort of Chamonix has 113 pistes and 48 ski lifts are currently in operation. It will be largely sunny over the weekend, and temperatures won’t go above freezing. On Friday evening, there will be an ice hockey game in the resort, as Chamonix-Mont-Blanc take on Nice in the French Magnus League Championship.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Monaco Life