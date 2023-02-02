The Monaco Life Ski Report

Temperatures are rising throughout the region. None of the local ski resorts receiving any fresh snowfall this week, however, clear skies will make for some excellent conditions up in the mountains.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 43 ski slopes and 15 ski lifts open in Isola 2000. It will be largely sunny throughout the weekend with snow flurries set to pass through the resort on Saturday. Temperatures are set to rise this weekend with highs of 9°C and lows of -6°C. The Col de la Lombarde road is closed until further notice. An U14 Ski championship will be taking place in the resort on Saturday.

Auron – There are currently 39 ski pistes and 16 ski lifts open at the resort. Consistent with the rest of the region, temperatures are expected to rise relative to last week, and it is not expected to drop below 0°C. In terms of access, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols and Route de la Lombarde are all closed for the winter season.

Valberg – There are 26 ski slopes and 11 ski lifts open. After the heavy snowfall towards the end of last month, there is still 60cm worth of snow at the summit. As it is throughout the rest of the region, it will be a largely sunny weekend with some cloudy spells, especially on Friday. Temperatures will range from 13°C to 6°C, in line with the warmer weather throughout the region

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is reporting 27 open runs and 13 ski lifts. Snow levels are improving in the resort. It is expected to be sunny throughout the weekend, with lows of 3°C and a potential high of 3°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort, which lies less than an hour from the coast, continues to struggle with poor snowfall (around 2cm of hard snow) due to its location at a lower altitude than other south of France ski stations. As a result, no ski lifts or pistes are currently open.

Val d’Allos – Better news is to be had over in this Alpes-de-Haute-Provence ski area. Consistent with the rest of the region, there has, however, been no further snowfall this week. The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is running close to complete capacity, with 24 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 57 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest.

Chamonix – Deeper into the Alps and a five-and-a-half-hour drive to the north of Monaco, the resort of Chamonix has 111 pistes and 27 ski lifts are currently in operation. As it is elsewhere, it will be largely sunny over the weekend. However, temperatures will be cooler, with lows of -4°C. On Friday, the resort is celebrating the centenary of hosting the Winter Olympic Games, which will also celebrate the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Photo by Monaco Life