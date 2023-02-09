The Monaco Life Ski Report

Fresh snowfall, low temperatures and clear skies have coincided to create some ideal skiing conditions across the region’s resorts this coming weekend.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 43 ski slopes and 17 ski lifts open in Isola 2000, an increase on last week after snowfall on Monday. It will be sunny throughout the weekend, making for perfect skiing conditions. Temperatures are set to fall this weekend with highs of 5°C and lows of -12°C. The Col de la Lombarde road is closed until further notice. There will be a youth skicross championship, the ‘Winter Cup’, with U12, U13 and U14 categories taking place at the resort on Sunday.

Auron – There are currently 42 ski pistes and 19 ski lifts open at the resort. Consistent with the rest of the region, temperatures are expected to drop relative to last week, with lows of -8°C. In terms of access, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols and Route de la Lombarde are all closed for the winter season.

Valberg – There are 28 ski slopes and 13 ski lifts open. After the heavy snowfall towards the end of last month, there is still 60cm worth of snow at the summit, however, unlike many resorts in the region, there hasn’t been any fresh snowfall in the past week. As it is throughout the rest of the region, it will be a sunny weekend with temperatures milder than neighbouring resorts, ranging from 9°C to -1°C.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is reporting 29 open runs and 12 ski lifts. Snow levels are improving in the resort after snowfall on Tuesday. It is expected to be sunny throughout the weekend, with lows of -6°C and a potential high of 10°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort, which lies less than an hour from the coast, continues to struggle with poor snowfall due to its location at a lower altitude than other south of France ski stations. However, unlike last week where there were no pistes open, six will be skiable this weekend, all of which are in close proximity to the village, thanks to snowfall during the week.

Val d’Allos – Better news is to be had over in this Alpes-de-Haute-Provence ski area. Consistent with the rest of the region, there has been further snowfall this week, resulting in 160cm of soft snow. The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is running close to complete capacity, with 28 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 59 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest.

Chamonix – Deeper into the Alps and a five-and-a-half-hour drive to the north of Monaco, the resort of Chamonix has 115 pistes and 66 ski lifts are currently in operation. As it is elsewhere, it will be largely sunny over the weekend. However, temperatures will be milder, with lows of -4°C, and potential highs of 13°C.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Auron, Facebook page