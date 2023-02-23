The Monaco Life ski report

The first heavy snowfall of February is expected in the region’s ski resorts on Sunday, with up to 30cm of fresh snow set to fall in Isola at the end of the weekend.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 44 ski slopes and 19 ski lifts open in Isola 2000, an increase on last week after snowfall on Monday. It will be largely cloudy throughout the weekend, with spells of sunshine. On Sunday, however, there will be heavy snowfall, potentially up to 30cm. Temperatures are set to remain low with highs of 1°C and lows of -10°C. The Col de la Lombarde road is closed until further notice.

Auron – There are currently 39 ski pistes and 20 ski lifts open at the resort. Temperatures are expected to be higher relative to neighbouring resorts with highs of 9°C. As is the case elsewhere, snowfall is expected on Sunday. In terms of access, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols and Route de la Lombarde are all closed for the winter season.

Valberg – There are 27 ski slopes and 14 ski lifts open. After the heavy snowfall towards the end of last month, there is still 60cm worth of snow at the summit, and that will be supplemented with fresh snow on Sunday. Temperatures will fluctuate greatly over the course of the weekend due to the arriving snowy weather front, with highs of 9°C and lows of -8°C.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is reporting 27 open runs and 13 ski lifts. It is expected to be cloudy with sunny spells over the weekend with snow on Sunday. There will be lows of -4°C and a potential high of 11°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort, which lies less than an hour from the coast, continues to struggle with poor snowfall due to its location at a lower altitude than other south of France ski stations. However, there are still seven slopes that will be skiable this weekend, all of which are in close proximity to the village. There is likely to be precipitation over the course of the weekend, which will first fall as rain, and later as snow.

Val d’Allos – The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is running close to complete capacity, with 26 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 55 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest. Conditions will be mixed this weekend with rain on Friday, sun on Saturday and snow on Sunday with highs of 13°C.

Chamonix – Deeper into the Alps and a five-and-a-half-hour drive to the north of Monaco, the resort of Chamonix has 110 pistes and 62 ski lifts currently in operation. As it is elsewhere, it will be largely cloudy over the weekend with spells of sunshine and snow at higher levels. Temperatures will range from -7°C to 6°C. On Friday evening, the resort is hosting an ice hockey match between Chamonix and Cergy-Pontoise.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

READ MORE:

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Fun Radio Côte d’Azur/Facebook