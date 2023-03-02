The Monaco Life Ski Report

Fresh snowfall and clear skies will make for some idyllic skiing conditions in the region’s resorts this weekend, especially at Isola 2000 and Limone Piemonte.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 44 ski slopes and 19 ski lifts open in Isola 2000. On Thursday there was further fresh snowfall, meaning there will be up to 130cm at the summit. Skiing conditions will be perfect over the weekend, with full sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures set to remain low, with highs of 4°C and lows of -7°C. There are two separate youth skiing tournaments taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the resort. The Col de la Lombarde road is closed until further notice.

Auron – There are currently 36 ski pistes and 19 ski lifts open at the resort, down on last week. Temperatures are expected to be higher relative to neighbouring resorts with highs of 6°C. Weather conditions throughout the weekend are expected to be pleasant with a mixture of cloud and sunshine. In terms of access, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols and Route de la Lombarde are all closed for the winter season.

Valberg – There are 21 ski slopes and 13 ski lifts open. After the heavy snowfall towards the end of January, there is still 60cm worth of snow at the summit. Temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the weekend with highs of 8°C.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is reporting 31 open runs and 13 ski lifts. The resort’s snow levels were topped up with fresh snowfall falling through Wednesday and Thursday, however, conditions are expected to clear over the weekend with sunny spells. There will be lows of 0°C and a potential high of 8°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort, which lies less than an hour from the coast, continues to struggle with poor snowfall due to its location at a lower altitude than other south of France ski stations. However, there are still six slopes that will be skiable this weekend, all of which are in close proximity to the village. Consistent with conditions throughout the region, there will be a mixture of sun and cloud, with a chance of some rain late on Saturday.

Val d’Allos – The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is running close to complete capacity, with 25 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 51 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest. Temperatures fluctuate from -7°C to 8°C. Conditions will be perfect for skiing on Saturday and Sunday with clear skies expected.

Chamonix – Deeper into the Alps and a five-and-a-half-hour drive to the north of Monaco, the resort of Chamonix has 99 pistes and 59 ski lifts currently in operation. There will be spells of sunshine at the resort, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will range from 8°C to -6°C.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

