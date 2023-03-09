The Monaco Life ski report

Conditions across the region’s ski resorts will be mixed this weekend with March bringing a rise in temperatures, although further snow is expected in some places.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 44 ski slopes and 17 ski lifts open in Isola 2000. Despite rising temperatures in the region this week, there is still plenty of snow at Isola, whilst clear skies throughout the weekend will make for some great skiing conditions. Temperatures will range from 11°C to -1°C before a considerable drop in temperatures and further snowfall early next week. There is a youth skiing tournament taking place from Thursday to Sunday.

Auron – There are currently 35 ski pistes and 18 ski lifts open at the resort, down on last week. Temperatures are expected to be higher relative to neighbouring resorts with highs of 10°C. Weather conditions throughout the weekend are expected to be mixed. There will be high winds, potentially reaching 61km/h on Friday, and there will a mixture of rain, sun and cloud. In terms of access, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols and Route de la Lombarde are all closed for the winter season.

Valberg – There are 20 ski slopes and 11 ski lifts open. After the heavy snowfall towards the end of January, there is still 60cm worth of snow at the summit. As it will be at Auron, there will be strong winds at Valberg as well as rain. Temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the weekend with highs of 11°C.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is reporting 28 open runs and 13 ski lifts. The resort’s snow levels were topped up with fresh snowfall falling earlier this month, meaning that in some places there is still up to 120cm of snow. Temperatures are set to soar at the resort, however, and there will be lows of 3°C and a potential high of 16°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort, which lies less than an hour from the coast, continues to struggle with poor snowfall due to its location at a lower altitude than other south of France ski stations. However, there are still six slopes that will be skiable this weekend, all of which are in close proximity to the village. Consistent with conditions throughout the region, there will be a mixture of sun and cloud, sunshine and rain, whilst temperatures are set to rise as high as 15°C.

Val d’Allos – The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is still running close to complete capacity, with 22 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 46 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest. Temperatures fluctuate from 10°C to -1°C. Consistent with conditions throughout the region, it will be a mixed weekend of weather. There is expected to be fresh snowfall on Friday and Saturday, however, there is also the chance for some rain. Further snow is also expected early next week.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Photo by Fun Radio Côte d’Azur/Facebook