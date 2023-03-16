The Monaco Life ski report

The region’s ski stations are winding down for the season, but there are still some excellent conditions to be enjoyed and further snowfall expected at some resorts.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 41 ski slopes and 15 ski lifts open in Isola 2000. Despite the end of the skiing season appearing on the horizon, there is still plenty of snow at Isola, and there is chance of further snowfall on Sunday and Monday. It will be largely cloudy over the weekend, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to -2°C. There are separate youth skiing tournaments taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Auron – There are currently 27 ski pistes and 16 ski lifts open at the resort, considerably down on last week. Temperatures are expected to be higher relative to neighbouring resorts with highs of 11°C. Weather conditions throughout the weekend are expected to be mixed with sun, clouds and the potential for showers on Sunday. On Saturday, there is a skiing competition where competitors race in tandem, joined by a baton. The Elle & Lui Carving Cup involves teams composed of a male and female competitor. More information can be found on the Auron website. In terms of access, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols and Route de la Lombarde are all closed for the winter season.

Valberg – There are 13 ski slopes and 10 ski lifts open. However, due to the lack of snow, the resort is set to close at the end of this weekend. Passes for these final days are free of charge.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is reporting 21 open runs and 12 ski lifts. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. The journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours by car, although the train line is in operation.

Gréolières-les-Neiges – This popular family resort, which lies less than an hour from the coast, continues to struggle with poor snowfall due to its location at a lower altitude than other south of France ski stations. However, there are still six slopes that will be skiable this weekend, all of which are in close proximity to the village. It is expected to be largely sunny on Friday and Saturday, but there is a chance of some rain on Sunday.

Val d’Allos – The resort, which combines Allos, Seigneus and La Foux d’Allos as well as access to Pra-Loup, is starting to wind down, with 22 out of its 27 lifts in operation and 42 out of 64 pistes welcoming skiers, snowboarders and the rest. Temperatures fluctuate from 11°C to -2°C. Consistent with conditions throughout the region, it will be a mixed weekend of weather. A mixture of cloudy and sunny skies will give way to precipitation on Sunday, which could fall in the form of snow.

Note: Snow tyres or other suitable equipment must be used on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Photo by Fun Radio Côte d’Azur/Facebook