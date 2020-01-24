Two new summer concerts revealed

Saturday, January 25, 2020
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.
Hip-hop group the Black Eyed Peas expanded beyond their conscious rap roots to become one of the most commercially successful pop groups of all time. The founding trio’s career began modestly with a pair of albums inspired by the positive-minded likes of A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul. Ignited by the Top Ten hit ‘Where Is the Love?’ and the Grammy-winning party anthem ‘Let’s Get It Started,’ the group scored three multi-platinum albums in 2003’s Elephunk, 2005’s Monkey Business, and 2009’s The E.N.D. (Energy Never Dies). While still connected to Hip-Hop, the group’s sound turned toward dance-pop, a forward-thinking move that transformed them from underground favourites into a chart-dominating mainstream phenomenon.
After a seven-year hiatus, the group reverted to its original lineup and Hip-Hop sound once again for 2018’s Masters of the Sun Vol. 1. The Black Eyed Peas will perform their latest album at the Salle des Etoiles for the very first time during an incredible stand up concert on 26th July at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival.
Meanwhile, Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett – who went solo in 1975 – released his album Genesis Revisited in 2013, awakening passionate fans around the world. In 2019, Steve’s live performances reached their peak and he performed sold-out concerts merging the albums Mornings, Selling England By The Pound and At The Edge Of Light.
Critically acclaimed Steve Hackett announced a 2020 tour of Genesis’ live album, Seconds Out, recorded during a concert at the Palais des Sports in Paris in June 1977. On 18th September he will be performing at the Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo.
Photo: Steve Hackett
