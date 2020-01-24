Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
light rain
10.1 ° C
12 °
7 °
81%
3.1kmh
75%
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
13 °
Saturday, January 25, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Two new summer concerts revealed

Two new summer concerts revealed

By Cassandra Tanti - January 24, 2020

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

Hip-hop group the Black Eyed Peas expanded beyond their conscious rap roots to become one of the most commercially successful pop groups of all time. The founding trio’s career began modestly with a pair of albums inspired by the positive-minded likes of A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul. Ignited by the Top Ten hit ‘Where Is the Love?’ and the Grammy-winning party anthem ‘Let’s Get It Started,’ the group scored three multi-platinum albums in 2003’s Elephunk, 2005’s Monkey Business, and 2009’s The E.N.D. (Energy Never Dies). While still connected to Hip-Hop, the group’s sound turned toward dance-pop, a forward-thinking move that transformed them from underground favourites into a chart-dominating mainstream phenomenon.

After a seven-year hiatus, the group reverted to its original lineup and Hip-Hop sound once again for 2018’s Masters of the Sun Vol. 1. The Black Eyed Peas will perform their latest album at the Salle des Etoiles for the very first time during an incredible stand up concert on 26th July at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival.

Meanwhile, Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett – who went solo in 1975 – released his album Genesis Revisited in 2013, awakening passionate fans around the world. In 2019, Steve’s live performances reached their peak and he performed sold-out concerts merging the albums Mornings, Selling England By The Pound and At The Edge Of Light.

Critically acclaimed Steve Hackett announced a 2020 tour of Genesis’ live album, Seconds Out, recorded during a concert at the Palais des Sports in Paris in June 1977. On 18th September he will be performing at the Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo.

 

Photo: Steve Hackett

 

Read more:

Céline Dion in concert

Tango Festival

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNational Pact achieves a milestone
Next articlePrince’s prize for philanthropy awarded to Project CURE

Editors pics

January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0

daily

January 24, 2020 | News

Chimelong debuts as circus festival’s strategic partner

Cassandra Tanti

China's Chimelong Group has participated as a partner in the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival for the first time ever, deepening the friendship between China and Monaco.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Prince’s prize for philanthropy awarded to Project CURE

Cassandra Tanti

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco has awarded the Prince's Prize for Innovative Philanthropy to Douglas Jackson, President and CEO of Denver-based non-profit Project CURE.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Cassandra Tanti

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

National Pact achieves a milestone

Cassandra Tanti

The Public Force has signed up to the National Pact, marking the 100th entity to commit to Monaco’s Energy Transition.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Week in Sydney

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22516" align="alignnone" width="640"]Professor Tim Flannery - Board Member, Prince Albert II Foundation. Photo: DC Professor Tim Flannery - Board Member, Prince Albert II Foundation. Photo: DC[/caption] During Monaco Week Sydney, held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Monaco and Australia, the Embassy of Monaco and the Honorary Consulate in Sydney jointly organised an exhibition on the topic of the Prince Albert II Foundation. The exhibition, which opened on September 19, aimed to raise awareness among the Australian public of the Prince Albert II Foundation and its activities, and was held over a week on the campus of the University of New South Wales. At its inauguration, HE Ms Catherine Fautrier, Ambassador of Monaco in Australia, and Professor Tim Flannery, a member of the Board of the Albert II Foundation, presented the scope of the Foundation’s work, which includes a collaboration between the Principality and Australia for a number of years on topics relating to the protection of the environment. The Prince Albert II Foundation and the Monaco Scientific Center are providing their support and expertise to the TARA PACIFIC expedition, which studies the impact of climate change on the oceans and marine biodiversity. In the field of environmental protection, the "Monaco Explorations" campaign, recently launched in the Principality, will also study the interactions between species and the impact of man on marine biodiversity. The YERSIN is due to cruise off Australia at the end of 2018.

READ MORE: Yersin passes Rock of Gibraltar

Depart Yersin © Palais Princier

Fri. Jan 26 – Sat. Jan 27...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 26 and Saturday 27 January, Principality of Monaco  Celebration of the Festival of St. Devota, Patron of the Royal Family of the Principality of Monaco and the Diocese of Monaco Information: +377 93 30 87 70 Friday 26 January, 10.30 am, Church of St. Devota  Saint Devota celebrations: Mass of the Traditions Information: +377 93 30 87 70 Friday 26 January, 6.30 pm, Port of Monaco  Saint Devota celebrations: Homage to St. Devota – Arrival of the Symbolic Boat followed by the Procession of St. Devota from Avenue Président J.- F. Kennedy at 6.30 pm Information: +377 93 30 87 70 Friday 26 January, 7 pm, Church of St. Devota  Saint Devota celebrations: Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament followed by the Burning of the Symbolic Boat on the Forecourt of the Church of St. Devota at 7.45 pm. Fireworks Information: +377 93 30 87 70 Saturday 27 January, 9.45 am, Monaco Cathedral  Saint Devota celebrations: Welcoming of the Relics by Members of the Clergy and the Venerable Brotherhood of Mercy followed by the Pontifical Mass at 10 am and a procession through the streets of Monaco-Ville Information: +377 93 30 87 70