What’s On: A Christmas market near you

It’s that time of year again, when the squares of towns and cities across the south of France and Monaco come alive with Christmas markets. Monaco Life rounds up the biggest and best to be found on the coast this December.

Monaco – In Monaco, the traditional Christmas Village has taken up residence on the Port Hercule. It will be open until 2nd January 2023. With lots of stalls, rides and games, this annual market with the theme of Christmas in Spitsbergen is a “can’t miss” event. This year, in line with energy savings, the ice rink has been transformed into a roller rink so skaters can still get their fixes. SBM has also decorated the Place du Casino in its elegant five-star style, and has a full schedule of events taking place in hotels across its portfolio.

Menton – Santa’s Workshop can be found in Menton until 1st January in the Jardin Biovès, where elves will be hard at work making toys in full view so all can see the magic. At the Bastion and the Sablettes, visitors can enjoy delicacies, a merry-go-round, a little train, Santa’s mailbox, a gourmet market, and workshops of all kinds. Parking in Menton is free every weekend during December. For the complete programme, please click here.

Nice – The Christmas Village in Jardin Albert 1er and Place Masséna is always an impressive sight and this year is no exception. Running until 1st January, there will be crafts and food stalls, entertainment, games for children, Santa’s Grotto, rides and 14 free shows for young and old. Nice is also organising a series of festive “Soirées After Work” with international DJs and acts. Click here for the run-down on all Christmas activities this December.

Cannes – This year’s market has 50 different chalets selling Christmas fare alongside Santa’s Cottage and an ice skating rink on the Allées de la Liberté Charles de Gaulle until 2nd January. There is also a parade on Rue d’Antibes with acrobats and live music on 24th December from 3pm. For the Christmas schedule covering all neighbourhoods in Cannes, please click here.

Antibes – A 450m2 ice skating rink will dominate the Antibes Christmas market on the Esplanade Pré-aux-Pêcheurs, which runs from 11th December to 2nd January, but there is so much more too. A Ferris wheel, carousel and rides will sit alongside stands laden with handicrafts and warming food and drink options. Elsewhere in Antibes’s old town: a letterbox for sending wish lists to Santa, a mini farm and craft workshops for young children. There’s plenty going on in Juan-les-Pins too, so click here for more information.

Saint Tropez – The most glamourous of villages will see Christmas-themed stalls line the old port every day until 1st January, as well as the timeless open-air ice rink in the Place des Lices. In the week running up to Christmas, little ones will love meeting Santa and his animals at the pedological farm in Place Grammont. For the full schedule, please click here.

