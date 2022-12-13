What’s on in Monaco this December?

Monaco Life rounds up the December highlights of the Principality’s event calendar.

Family Pick – The Drama Group of Monaco, the only English-speaking amateur theatre company in the Principality, is putting on a Christmas pantomime of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and after selling out of all tickets on 15th December, the troupe has decided to add another date to the calendar: 16th December. Families can expect great laughs and sing-along moments, but it’s crucial to book in advance for this super popular performance! Please visit www.dramagroup.com for more information.

Sports Pick – The Golden Foot Awards are taking place on 21st December at the Grimaldi Forum, just days after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Stars such as current Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, and Neymar are all in line to pick up the prize and make quite a literal mark in footballing history, with the winner having their foot printed onto the Promenade des Champions. A former legend of the game, Juan Sebastien Veron, as well as current Turkey manager Fatih Térim will also be present at the ceremony. For more information, visit the website by clicking here.

Theatre Pick – Two theatre picks for this month! The Audiovidual Institute of Monaco is presenting a true cinematic classic, Robert Wise’s West Side Story, at the Grimaldi Forum on 18th December then the magnificent retelling of Faust will awe the audience between 27th and 31st December as the dancers of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, guided by the ever-talented Jean-Christophe Maillot, bring to life this emotional tale. For more information on both events, please click here.

Classical Pick – The ethereal voices of the Monaco Boys Choir will be complemented by the talented musicians of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra on 28th December as Peter Szüts and Pierre Debat direct a classical concert at the Monaco Cathedral. The evening promises to deliver nine stunning performances of classical scores composed by masters such as Mozart, Handel, and Bach and performed by some of the most talented artists in the Principality. Entry is free and the full list of artists can be found here.

Party Pick – Bring in the New Year at the Grimaldi Forum’s showstopping Cloud9 event from 10.30pm to 6am on 31st December. Deep house DJ &ME will electrify the stage and food stalls will contribute to this festival-like occasion. Click here for more information.

And we can’t forget the beautiful Christmas in Spitsbergen village down on Port Hercule or the dazzling Société des Bains de Mer display in Place du Casino that will be buzzing with activity right through the festive season.

There’s simply no place like Monaco at Christmas!

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department