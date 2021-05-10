Weather
14 ° C
14°C
Monday, May 10, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

0 Covid cases 9 May, 1 in ICU, 17 home monitored, 2,413 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated

What’s up with AS Monaco?

By Stephanie Horsman - May 10, 2021

AS Monaco are back in the number three spot in Ligue 1 standings after their 1-0 win over Reims Sunday. But the club has everyone guessing over their bizarre #DigitalRedOut campaign.

After the controversial match against Lyon last weekend, the Red and Whites seemed determined to stay focused on the future and took on a resolute Reims team, beating them in a close match, with young Belgian Eliot Matazo scoring the only goal of the game.

It puts AS Monaco back in the number three spot, staying one point ahead of Lyon despite their 4 to 1 victory over Lorient, two off Paris Saint-Germain and five off top ranked Lille.

Monaco had control much of the game but were simply unable to convert opportunities to points. This was also due also in part to Reims playing really solid football.

“We controlled the game, we created three big chances so we should have killed the game,” said Coach Niko Kovac post-game. “When you don’t, it creates tension. We were a little nervous at the end because you can always concede a goal from a set piece. It’s a great victory for us, which is good for the future. What we have to remember today is the victory and the three points, not the game.”

This latest win gives Monaco 10 wins of their last 11 games on the road.

The team needed this victory, not only to shake off the bad taste left after the ugly clash with Lyon last week, but also to give them some positivity for next match, where they go up against Rumilly Vallieres in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.

In other ASM news, the team has posted new background on all their social media and website, without any word as to what it actually means. The image features light red and dark red colours separated by a diagonal line, while the website has a retro Atari tennis game on the landing page.

The most common speculation among fans is that the team is about to change their logo. There are also suggestions it may also have something to do with the heavy sanctions the club received after their brawl with Lyon.

In any case, it’s wait and see until the team casts aside the mystery.

 

 

 

May 10, 2021 | Local News

“We were the standout”

Charles Leclerc took 4th place at the Spanish GP, earning him 12 points and keeping him near the top of the heap ahead of his homecoming race in Monaco on 23rd May.

0
May 9, 2021 | Local News

Last-lap pass wins Monaco E-Prix for da Costa

Defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa won a dramatic Monaco E-Prix on Saturday after taking the lead in the final lap.

0
May 6, 2021 | Local News

Digital access to transport services now possible

Getting around Monaco is about to get whole a lot easier with the launch of Monapass, an all-in-one mobility app.

0
May 5, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Hospital receives generous donation

Philanthropist couple Angela and Jean Garavagno have presented the Princess Grace Hospital with a cheque of €2 million.

0

May 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Roca team blow Gravelines-Dunkerque out of the water

Cassandra Tanti

In a night for the record books, AS Monaco Basketball scored the most amount of points in a single game in their club history, stunning BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque.

0
May 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“We were the standout”

Stephanie Horsman

Charles Leclerc took 4th place at the Spanish GP, earning him 12 points and keeping him near the top of the heap ahead of his homecoming race in Monaco on 23rd May.

0
May 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

What’s up with AS Monaco?

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco are back in the number three spot in Ligue 1 after a 1-0 win over Reims. But the club has everyone guessing over their bizarre #DigitalRedOut campaign.

0
May 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MonacoTech forms new partnership

Cassandra Tanti

MonacoTech has signed another collaborative deal designed to boost opportunities for its start-ups, this time with the green-focussed APUI incubator at IMT Lille Douai in France.

0
Wed. March 22 – The Grasshopper and...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 22 and Saturday 25 March, 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm, Théâtre des Muses Performances for children: La cigale et la fourmi (The Grasshopper and the Ant) by and featuring Y. Henneguelle Information: +377 97 98 10 93

New book gives unprecedented view into art...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco-based art collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian has launched her latest book ‘For Art’s Sake: Inside the Homes of Art Dealers’ at the Grimaldi Forum in the presence of Prince Albert.