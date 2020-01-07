Weather
Monaco, MC
broken clouds
10.4 ° C
13 °
4.4 °
57%
3.6kmh
75%
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °
Tuesday, January 7, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan

Inside Swiss elite resort Gstaad

Inside Swiss elite resort Gstaad

By Isabella Marino - January 7, 2020

This year, I decided to take a trip to the snowy mountains in Gstaad during my Christmas Holidays. It’s my favourite winter destination, especially in February when there’s more snow. I always get excited to finally wear my mountain-chic outfits!

Sign up now to see full article


or log in below

shares
SHARE
Previous article2020 Summer Exhibition revealed

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0
December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

January 6, 2020 | News

Princess Grace Library to host Booker Prize author

Stephanie Horsman

Irish novelist, short story writer and screenwriter John Banville is presenting a “talk by and conversation with the author” at the Princess Grace Irish Library on Saturday.

0
January 6, 2020 | News

Roca Team chalks up first Jeep Elite win of the year

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball, benefitting from their home court advantage, has chalked up their first Jeep Elite win of 2020 and their 9th in a row with a win over former top-ranked ASVEL.

0
January 6, 2020 | News

Give your Christmas tree a second life

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco City Council is making it easy for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees with dedicated drop-off points dotted throughout the Principality.

0
January 6, 2020 | News

Dance competition returns to Principality

Stephanie Horsman

Now in its 5th year, the Trophée du Rocher dance competition returns to the Espace Léo Ferré with a programme packed full of amazing displays of dance.

0
MORE STORIES

Transition Forum: accelerating solutions to save our...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
A forum aimed at speeding up the world’s transition to clean energy is once again being held in Monaco this June, backed by Prince Albert II.

Marseille jobs boost from Portier project

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZI9Nqvrc6kI The building of the sea extension at Portier is an exciting development for Monaco but also excellent news for Marseille, where work on the pontoons is about to start. Bouygues Immobilier will build 18 reinforced concrete caissons, each 27 metres high and weighing 10,000 tons. A total of 700 jobs are being created calling on expertise in a number of roles. The company is actively searching for crane operators, metal-workers, and machine operators, and form-builders among a range of specialised skills. The total includes work for sub-contractors (see www.groupeactual.eu). There will be considerable economic spin-off from the project, which will involve two years of construction in Marseille. After being floated in a designated dock at the port, the caissons will be towed to Monaco in time for the start of the major construction work at Portier in 2020.

READ ALSO: Pollution threat dealt with swiftly

 