Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
scattered clouds
9.4 ° C
11.7 °
2.2 °
71%
4.1kmh
41%
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
15 °
Friday, January 24, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Leclerc fans to get their own stands in Monaco and France

Leclerc fans to get their own stands in Monaco and France

By Cassandra Tanti - January 23, 2020

He is undoubtedly Monaco’s man of the moment, and now fans of Charles Leclerc will be given their very own grandstands for both the Monaco and France Formula One Grand Prix.

Leclerc’s popularity skyrocketed after his incredible first season on the Formula One track with Ferrari which saw the 22-year-old secure two maiden GP wins. In addition to wowing fans across the globe, he has impressed the people who be in his home town, having been officially welcomed by Prince Albert II of Monaco at the Palace, and receiving the Medal of Honour by National Council President Stéphane Valeri.

The Ferrari star has surprised everyone with his skill and tenacity, placing 4th on the drivers’ championship ahead of his teammate and achieving seven pole positions in the 2019 season. He even managed to delight Italian racing fans by giving Ferrari a win at Monza.

Ferrari’s shown its appreciation by awarding Leclerc a five-year contract until 2024, the only driver on the grid to have a deal for that long.

And the dream just continues for this young Monegasque. He’s now become the latest driver to have not one but two grandstands in his name.

Grandstand K at the Monaco Grand Prix

In Monaco, grandstand K – overlooking the harbour just before the piscine chicane – will welcome fans and, as a thanks for booking those seats, they will receive a goodie bag including a Charles Leclerc beach bag, t’shirt, signed cap and signed programme.

For the French Grand Prix, the dedicated Charles Leclerc grandstand will be situated on the start/finish line and is directly opposite the Ferrari F1 garage.

The official Charles Leclerc fan page shared the news on Twitter:

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHistoric Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year
Next articlePrincess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

Editors pics

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Prince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will be lending its support to projects and organisations that help restore ecosystems in fire ravaged Australia.

0
January 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Mark Thomas

One of Monaco’s most well-known personalities talks about returning to the world of real estate and how he has managed to achieve a balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 23, 2020 | News

Princess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

Cassandra Tanti

A mini version of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event, themed ‘Riviera Holiday’, will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Leclerc fans to get their own stands in Monaco and France

Cassandra Tanti

He is undoubtedly Monaco’s man of the moment, and now fans of Charles Leclerc will be given their very own grandstands for both the Monaco and France Formula One Grand Prix.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Stephanie Horsman

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

AS Monaco advance to the knockout rounds

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco has stealthily made their way into the knockout stages of the Coupe de France after their decisive 3-1 win against Saint Pryvé-Saint Hilaire in Orleans on Monday night.

0
MORE STORIES

Stars’n’Bars launches reusable takeaway cups

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30829" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook 1 Million Women Photo: Facebook 1 Million Women[/caption] Stars’n’Bars will no longer serve takeaway coffee in disposable paper cups. According to the restaurant’s co-founders Didier Rubiolo and Kate Powers, “If we all switched to reusable drink containers, we could stop 500 billion paper or plastic cups ending up every year in the dump, or worse…in the ocean.” Five hundred billion cups standing end to end would circumnavigate the globe 1360 times. In the past, the port-side eatery has used a biodegradable disposable takeaway cup made from recycled materials but even these end up in landfills because there is no viable system to recycle them. In fact, less than one percent of so called “recyclable” paper cups actually get recycled as paper-based cups are usually lined with a membrane of polyethylene (plastic) to make them waterproof, but it means they are not recyclable alongside paper or cardboard. Stars’n’Bars has purchased reusable mugs that are lightweight and made from sustainable bamboo and eco-friendly silicone and will sell the mugs at a reduced price in order to encourage customers to reduce plastic waste. Customers can also bring their own refillable mugs. Stars’n’Bars has already stopped serving plastic straws with its beverages and will only provide biodegradable straws if customers insist. Staff are also trained to explain why the ban and the dangers of plastic straws. The switch to reusable takeaway cups is the next step in its campaign to support Monaco’s National Pact for Energy Transition, which has the goal of cutting the principality’s carbon footprint by 50 percent by the year 2030.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/british-royal-wedding-event-presents-monaco-with-challenge/

Princely family celebrate Yersin’s departure from Monaco...

Local News Marie Thouvenel -
[caption id="attachment_19875" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] Thursday night, at 10:30 pm, the Yersin, the ecological research ship flying the Monegasque flag, left Port Hercules in Monaco for a 3-year journey around the world. Earlier that evening, the princely couple with their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, attended an invitation-only departure ceremony from the Monaco Yacht Club. The expedition will be transmitted online with its own media platform. Incredible shots and short videos will be broadcast worldwide to raise awareness about marine environment issues, mainly pollution, acidification, species and coral disappearance. [caption id="attachment_19873" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19879" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19874" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] On a tour of the ship earlier in the month, Captain Jean Dumarais, also one of the ships designers, told Monaco Life: “This is a perfect mix of existing technology that has the least impact on the sea as possible.” Yersin owners François and Geneviève Fiat spent 30% of their investment on comfort and 70% on technology, which as Mr Dumarais points out, is “the opposite of every other yacht budget”. Head of Mission Colonel Bruno Philipponnat pointed out, “We don’t have a good understanding of the shores or deep waters. And even though we have the Scientific Centre of Monaco, our scientists need to get out in the field.” He added: “The Prince is really proud of this project and has followed it every step of the way. He hopes this will encourage other heads of state peers to better protect their seas.” With several laboratories on board, the vessel is self-sufficient in water, food and electricity thanks to the generators that will accompany the 44 scientists, journalists, crew members who are part of the journey. The Fiats baptised their ship Yersin after Alexander Yersin (1863-1943) a Swiss physician who discovered the bacillus responsible for the plague because “he did so much for other people,” said Geneviève Fiat. To use his name, the Fiats had to ask his niece for permission. She accepted almost immediately. A Yersin quote – and the crew’s leitmotiv – “It’s not a life that doesn’t move” is written on the ship’s hull. The Yersin will return in 2020 after having followed a longitudinal route between the Tropics. Its journey can be followed on social networks or at the Oceanographic Museum where an exhibit will be on display. (Home page image: Axel Bastello/ Palais Princier) [caption id="attachment_19880" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19877" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19878" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19876" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption]  

READ ALSO Prince welcomes ocean pioneer at Yacht Club

 