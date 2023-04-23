The Monaco beach clubs you need to visit this summer 

Summer is just around the corner and many of the legendary Monaco beach clubs have opened in the last few days. It looks set to be an excellent beachside season in the Principality. Here’s a list of our favourites…

Grab your towel and head to the far eastern tip of the Principality if a blend of luxury and action is what you like. Monte-Carlo Beach’s Olympic-sized saltwater pool mere metres from the Mediterranean is ideal for a few peaceful laps before you relax in a private cabana on the sand, but the real deal is also in touching distance. For those that love the sea and all it offers, the beach club’s many watersports activities will keep thrill-seekers entertained all day long. It’s the ideal place for families to spend time together doing the different things they all enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monte-Carlo Beach (@montecarlobeach)

Monte-Carlo Beach has three great restaurants: Elsa, its organic flagship eatery; Club La Vigie, which will take you back in time; and Le Deck, with its family-feel dining options that make the perfect seaside lunch. The beach club is currently open from 9am to 6pm, with extended hours during the height of the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monte-Carlo Beach (@montecarlobeach)

Next is the newly reopened Nikki Beach on the rooftop of the Fairmont Monte-Carlo. While not strictly a “beach-beach”, this spot promises all the trappings of a fun-loving beach club without the pesky sand. The pool is open from 11am to 8pm every day, and the restaurant from 12pm to 7pm. Beats from a resident DJ flow as freely as the champagne; this is the party beach club of the Principality.

La Note Bleue, known for its great live music programme, has also opened up in recent days. This long-standing beach club has some of the most reasonable prices – a sunbed with parasol costs €30, or €40 for those wanting to be right on the water’s edge – and boasts an enviable spot on the Avenue Princesse Grace. And if that doesn’t tempt you, the combination of live music and generous seasonal dishes as well as the favourite beach snack, sushi, from the restaurant will.

Down on Larvotto beach, Neptune Monaco Beach is a favourite with families looking for a relaxed day out, but one with all the luxury extras you’d expect in Monaco. Loungers range from €25 to €35 depending on the location, and the beach club is open from 9am to 6pm. The restaurant offers a range of classic Mediterranean dishes, from fresh salads to sea bream with a citrus sauce and octopus with rocket, black olives and tomatoes. There’s also a children’s menu for €15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEPTUNE MONACO BEACH (@neptune.monaco)

Another beach club on the Larvotto stretch is Miami Plage, which prides itself on “authenticity, simplicity and service” and has been running since 1975. The restaurant is open year-round for those who love to eat in the fresh coastal air; its signature is wood-fired pizzas. The loungers come in at €35 during the summer season, but cost €25 on weekdays and in the low season.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: La Note Bleue / Facebook