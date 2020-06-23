Weather
A new case of Covid-19 on 22 June brings total in Monaco to 101: 95 cured, 1 resident death, 1 home monitored

Tuesday screenings are underway

By Cassandra Tanti - June 23, 2020

The government has begun phase three of its free Covid screening campaign at the Espace Léo Ferré, welcoming all those who missed out during the first two rounds of testing.

The new Tuesday screenings kicked off this week under the watchful eye of Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger and Health Department General Secretary Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff.

Residents of Monaco, school students and employees who missed out on the opportunity to be tested during the first month of the campaign are welcome to visit the Espace Léo Ferré every Tuesday for the next month, from 8am to 6pm. The wearing of a mask is obligatory.

Future testing will be available on 30th June, 7th July and 14th July.

Meanwhile, Monaco recorded its second consecutive positive case of Covid-19 on Monday 22nd June, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Principality to 101. Tennis star Grigor Dimitrov tested positive on Sunday and is under the care of the Home Patient Monitoring Centre.

The government confirmed on Monday that all other patients are fully recovered and that no one is currently being treated in hospital.

 

