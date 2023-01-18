What’s On in Monaco this January?

There’s no need to suffer with post-holiday let-down this month given the Principality’s packed schedule of fun events and happenings. Monaco Life rounds up the highlights.

January and February get a bad rap. Sure, it’s cold, dark and sometimes a bit dreary, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do to stay entertained. In the Principality, there are numerous dates planned in the coming weeks that are sure to keep the winter blues at bay.

Fun-for-all Pick – The Roller Station, this year’s replacement for the ice-skating rink, has been such a hit that the mairie has decided to keep it going until 26th February. Enjoy a little skate every day from noon to 9pm in the Port of Monaco. Kids under five are free and rental skates are available. Click here for more information.

Family Pick – The Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo is back after a two-year hiatus and is going to be bigger and better than ever. Celebrating its 45th anniversary, the show will be on from 20th to 29th January with world-famous magicians, jugglers, acrobats and more. This year, the Circus will be extra special as it is being combined with the New Generation Festival, showcasing up-and-coming talent. For tickets and information, click here.

Discovery Pick – On 21st January, the Munegu Repair Café returns from 3.30pm to 6pm at the Condamine Market, giving people a chance to fix everything from clothes and toys to small appliances and furniture. More information can be found here.

Food Pick – Also at the Condamine Market is the sea urchin market on 6th February from 6pm. This delicacy is much sought-after by those in the know and the event will encourage newbies to have a try. Six urchins with bread and butter will be served for €15. To attend, reserve a space no later than 30th January on +377 93 15 06 04 or click here.

Sport Pick – The Historic Monte-Carlo Rally is coming up from 27th January to 2nd February, featuring cars that participated in the Rallyes Automobiles Monte-Carlo between 1955 and 1980. The race ends on 1st February and a big gala will be held the following night to wrap things up. For more information, click here.

Music Pick – Mozart in Monaco runs from 27th January to 5th February, with five different concerts dedicated to one of the world’s best known and admired composers, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. For full details, click here.

Don’t forget to check our events calendar regularly for details on everything that’s happening in Monaco!

