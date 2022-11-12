What’s on in Monaco this November?

Monaco Life rounds up the November highlights of the Principality’s event calendar.

Family Pick – An annual attraction that delights residents and visitors alike, Monaco’s Foire des Attractions on the Port Hercule will run until the National Day celebrations on 19th November. Countless rides and food stands are open daily from 11am to 11pm (and until midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and bank holidays).

Music Pick – The Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival offers an eclectic schedule of performers ranging from 1960s progressive rock legends Jethro Tull to Cuban Jazz throughout the month, ending 4th December with a performance by Chilly Gonzales.

Sports Pick – The World Rugby Awards are set to take place at the Salle des Etoiles on 20th November. Held under the High Patronage of Princess Charlene, the awards will celebrate the “on-field achievements of the calendar year and recognise those who made an outstanding contribution to the sport”. Coming right after the conclusion of Rugby World Cup and the men’s November internationals, the ceremony is expected to attract some of the biggest names in the sport.

Food Pick – Always an autumn highlight, the Monte-Carlo Gastronomy Festival from 25th to 28th November unites over 100 specialist exhibitors at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille. This year will also see the third edition of the Maestro Chef Challenge take place over the weekend – a sight not to be missed for amateur chefs looking for inspiration from stars of the trade.

Charity Pick – Kicking off on 12th November, the iconic No Finish Line event will run – quite literally – until 20th November as participants try to rack up as many kilometres as possible on a track around the Principality. For every kilometre recorded, the charity Children & Future has committed to donating €1 to support projects for sick and disadvantaged children. This year’s ambitious goal is to cover a collective 400,000 kilometres and mobilise 10,000 people.

Business Pick – Taking place at the One Monte-Carlo conference centre on 21st and 22nd November is a world first, the Monaco Hydrogen Forum. It’s the first platform “exclusively dedicated to mobility and renewable hydrogen”, and will highlight how hydrogen – and particularly green hydrogen – can play a critical role in global and national decarbonisation strategies.

Photo source: Amira El Fohail for Unsplash